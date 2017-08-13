Play

Blazek was designated for assignment Sunday.

The Brewers needed to make room on their 40-man roster for the recently acquired Neil Walker. Blazek was hit with the DFA after posting an 8.31 ERA over 8.2 innings with the big-league club and a 3.73 ERA over 72.1 innings with Triple-A Colorado Springs. He'll remain with Colorado Springs if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast