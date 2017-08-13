Brewers' Michael Blazek: DFA'd Sunday
Blazek was designated for assignment Sunday.
The Brewers needed to make room on their 40-man roster for the recently acquired Neil Walker. Blazek was hit with the DFA after posting an 8.31 ERA over 8.2 innings with the big-league club and a 3.73 ERA over 72.1 innings with Triple-A Colorado Springs. He'll remain with Colorado Springs if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
