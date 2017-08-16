Play

Blazek was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The reliever was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Sunday, and after passing through waivers, will remain with Colorado Springs moving forward. Throughout the course of the 2017 season in the big league, Blazek has accumulated a 8.31 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 8.2 innings of work, including a disastrous appearance as a starter in Washington on July 27.

