Brewers' Michael Blazek: Serves up six bombs in Thursday's massacre
Blazek (0-1) was shelled Thursday afternoon in Washington, giving up eight runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four in 2.1 innings pitched on his way to the loss.
To oppose Max Scherzer in your first MLB start is daunting enough, but the Washington offense was simply ruthless to Blazek. The right-hander was done in by six home runs allowed, including five in the third inning. Blazek hadn't allowed a run in four relief appearances prior to Thursday's massacre, so some of his struggles may be able to be pinned on it being his first start in a while. If Matt Garza (lower leg) is indeed ready to make his next scheduled start, Blazek will likely move back into a bullpen role once he's ready to pitch again.
