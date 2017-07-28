Brewers' Michael Blazek: Shipped back to Colorado Springs
Blazek was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.
Blazek got mauled for six home runs in his first big-league start, so now that he's unavailable to pitch for a few days, he'll retreat to the minors to let a fresh arm head to the big leagues. Paolo Espino will replace him on the active roster, although Blazek could be back soon given how well he pitched out of the bullpen for Milwaukee this season.
