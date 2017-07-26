Brewers' Michael Blazek: Tabbed for spot start Thursday
Blazek will start Milwaukee's game against the Nationals on Thursday.
A vacancy was created in the rotation after Matt Garza (lower leg) was placed on the disabled list, and given that Blazek was a starter in the minors this season, he was a logical choice to fill in. The right-hander will tackle the tall task of facing Max Scherzer in the first start of his major-league career.
More News
-
Brewers' Michael Blazek: Returns to majors•
-
Brewers' Michael Blazek: Bumped down to Triple-A Colorado Springs•
-
Brewers' Michael Blazek: Added back to 40-man, active roster•
-
Brewers' Michael Blazek: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Michael Blazek: DFA'd by Brewers•
-
Brewers' Michael Blazek: Optioned by Brewers•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...