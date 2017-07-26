Blazek will start Milwaukee's game against the Nationals on Thursday.

A vacancy was created in the rotation after Matt Garza (lower leg) was placed on the disabled list, and given that Blazek was a starter in the minors this season, he was a logical choice to fill in. The right-hander will tackle the tall task of facing Max Scherzer in the first start of his major-league career.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast