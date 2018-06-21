Brewers' Michael Brady: Lands on minor-league DL
Brady (undisclosed) was placed on the minor-league disabled list Thursday.
Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear, leaving Brady without a timetable for his potential return. The 31-year-old right-hander struggled to a 7.47 ERA across 31.1 innings with Triple-A Colorado Springs prior to landing on the shelf.
-
Brewers' Michael Brady: Sent to minor-league camp
-
Brewers' Michael Brady: Agrees to deal with Brewers
-
Athletics' Michael Brady: Outrighted to Triple-A
-
Athletics' Michael Brady: Excellent long-relief stint in loss
-
Athletics' Michael Brady: Pitches to contact in loss
-
Athletics' Michael Brady: Recalled from Triple-A Nashville
