Brewers' Michael Brady: Sent to minor-league camp
Brady was cut from major-league spring training and reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Brady will likely open the year at Triple-A Colorado Springs. The 30-year-old threw 31.2 innings over 16 games in the majors last season as a member of the A's, posting a 5.68 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in that time. He tossed 5.2 innings over six games this spring, during which he struck out six batters and gave up two runs on four hits.
