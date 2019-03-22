Tonkin signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday.

It didn't take long for Tonkin to find a new home after being released by the Rangers earlier Friday. The right-hander spent last season in Japan, notching a 3.71 ERA in 51 innings for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. He'll report to minor-league camp.

