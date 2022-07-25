Brosseau went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 10-9 victory over the Rockies.

Brosseau entered Sunday's game in the seventh inning as a pinch-hitter and helped the Brewers complete a late comeback. He has started only four games since the start of July and just 26 games all season, but he has been an effective bench bat, posting an .845 OPS overall and a .975 OPS against southpaws.