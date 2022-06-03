Brosseau was unavailable Thursday against the Padres due to a sprained ankle, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It was surprising to see Jace Peterson earn the starting nod over Brosseau with lefty Sean Manaea on the mound, though there is now clarity on that decision. It's unclear how long Brosseau will be sidelined, but Peterson has hit well this season -- he tied the game with a three-RBI triple in the ninth inning Thursday -- and he should have a clear path to playing time so long as Willy Adames (ankle) remains sidelined.