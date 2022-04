Brosseau will start at third base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Giants.

Brosseau will crack the lineup for the sixth time this season, with all of his starts coming at third base, where he's filled the short side of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Jace Peterson. Both Brosseau and Peterson are both soon expected to see their opportunities to play the hot corner take a hit, as Luis Urias (quadriceps) looks on track to return from the injured list later this week.