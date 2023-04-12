Brosseau went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

Brosseau garnered his first start of the season against a right-handed pitcher, and he responded by tallying his first two extra-base hits of the campaign. He recorded only 55 plate appearances against righties in 2022, so despite the big night, he still figures to see most of his action against southpaws.