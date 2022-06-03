site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Mike Brosseau: Lands on IL with sprained ankle
Brosseau was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a sprained right ankle.
Brosseau, who plays mostly against left-handed pitching, hit .275 with two home runs and one steal over his last 40 at-bats. Pablo Reyes was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
