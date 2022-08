Brosseau was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right oblique.

The 28-year-old has been playing through the injury for the past few weeks, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, and the Brewers opted to put him on the shelf after he exited Monday's contest. Pablo Reyes was called up from Triple-A Nashville and should fill a utility role with Brosseau out, at least until Jace Peterson (elbow) finishes up his rehab assignment and is reinstated from the IL.