Brosseau is starting at third base and batting eighth Sunday against the Padres, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 29-year-old was originally on the bench for Sunday's matchup with righty Yu Darvish, but he'll join the lineup after Jesse Winker (oblique) was a late scratch. Brosseau has a .957 OPS with two home runs, two doubles and six RBI in 28 plate appearances this season.