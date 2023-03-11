Brosseau went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a home run in Friday's spring game.
Brosseau entered spring training competing for an infield spot on the Brewers' roster, and he has made a strong case thus far, hitting three homers and posting a 3:3 BB:K over his first six exhibition appearances. Should Brosseau break camp with the big club, expect him to see the bulk of his at-bats against southpaws, against whom he hit .274 last season and posted an .822 OPS over the last three campaigns.
