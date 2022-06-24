Brosseau (ankle) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Brosseau recently appeared in five minor-league games during a rehab assignment, and he went 5-for-18 with two doubles, three runs, three walks and three strikeouts. The 28-year-old should serve in the short side of a platoon at second or third base now that he's healthy.
