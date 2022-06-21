Brosseau (ankle) will join High-A Wisconsin on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

Brosseau, who has been on the shelf since June 3 with a sprained right ankle, will likely require a few games in the minors before the Brewers are comfortable bringing him back from the 10-day injured list. Once activated, Brosseau will likely handle a short-side platoon role at third or second base.

