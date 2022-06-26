Brosseau went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays.
Brosseau launched a solo shot in the third inning to put the Brewers up 5-0. It would be the Brewers' final run of the game, but they would end up hanging on for the win. Saturday's appearance was Brosseau's first since June 1 after spending time on the IL. The home run give the second baseman four on the season and the outing raised his batting average to .282.
