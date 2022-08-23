site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-mike-brosseau-suffers-ribcage-injury | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Mike Brosseau: Suffers ribcage injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brosseau left Monday's game against the Dodgers due to right ribcage discomfort, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Brosseau appeared to be in pain on a couple of his swings early on, and was spotted grabbing his side on his way back to the dugout. Luis Urias replaced Brosseau at third base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read