Brosseau went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Padres.
Brosseau put Milwaukee on the board in the fifth inning with a game-tying home run -- his third of the season -- before Tyrone Taylor's three-run blast an inning later salted the game away for the Brewers. The Brewers handed the righty-hitting Brosseau the start at third base with southpaw Blake Snell on the hill for the Padres, but Brosseau doesn't look as though he'll be anything more than short-side platoon player unless Milwaukee loses more regulars in the infield to injuries.