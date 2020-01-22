Play

Morin was invited to the Brewers' big-league camp Wednesday.

Morin finished last season with a 4.62 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 50.2 innings pitched, the lowest marks since his rookie season in 2014. If the right-hander is able to impress the big-league coaching staff this spring, he is a candidate to provide depth to a Brewers bullpen with several new faces from last year's roster.

