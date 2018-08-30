Moustakas went 4-for-6 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 13-12 extra-inning win over the Reds.

He's provided the Brewers with exactly the power boost they were looking for when they acquired him, and Moustakas is now slashing .284/.351/.500 in 28 games for Milwaukee with five homers and 19 RBI. The 29-year-old is now just five home runs shy of his second career 30-HR campaign, and four RBI from tying his previous best of 85.