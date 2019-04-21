Moustakas has a small fracture on his right ring finger but is nevertheless considered day-to-day, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It would be somewhat surprising for a player to avoid the injured list despite a fractured finger, but the Brewers are optimistic that Moustakas can do just that. Hernan Perez starts at second base in his place Sunday and would likely see an expanded role should Moustakas wind up requiring an IL stint.