Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Extends hit streak to 10 with homer

Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

His eighth-inning blast off Andrew Chafin gave the Brewers their first lead of the game and proved to be the game-winning hit. Moustakas extended his hit streak to 10 games in the process, and the veteran slugger is slashing .308/.386/.615 over that stretch with two homers, seven RBI and eight runs.