Brewers' Mike Moustakas: 'Good chance' for Wednesday
Moustakas (wrist) stands a "good chance" to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.
It had been previously reported that Moustakas "could" return Wednesday, but it now sounds like he's probable based on manager Craig Counsell's comments prior to Tuesday's game. Moustakas was held out of the lineup from Aug. 27-Sept. 1 and only lasted one start before renewed soreness put him back on the shelf. As of Friday, he was said to still be in "significant pain," but Moustakas has been able to play defense in recent days and will be available to pinch hit Tuesday.
