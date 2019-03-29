Moustakas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Cardinals.

Moustakas plated Milwaukee's first run of the 2019 campaign in the second inning on a solo homer to dead center. He started at second base and stepped into the No. 6 spot in the batting order Thursday, which figures to be where he'll sit for the majority of the year amongst a stacked lineup featuring the reigning National League MVP, Christian Yelich.

More News
Our Latest Stories