Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Homers twice in win over Pirates

Moustakas went 4-for-6 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored during Thursday's 11-5 win over the Pirates.

Moustakas did plenty of damage early in this one, hitting a two-run home run in the first inning before dispatching a solo shot to right in the third. He then capped off his first four-hit effort of the season with an RBI-single in the eighth. Moustakas was just 1-for-11 over his previous three games and will look to build on this bounce-back effort.