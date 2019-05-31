Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Homers twice in win over Pirates
Moustakas went 4-for-6 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored during Thursday's 11-5 win over the Pirates.
Moustakas did plenty of damage early in this one, hitting a two-run home run in the first inning before dispatching a solo shot to right in the third. He then capped off his first four-hit effort of the season with an RBI-single in the eighth. Moustakas was just 1-for-11 over his previous three games and will look to build on this bounce-back effort.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.