Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Moustakas (finger) isn't starting Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Moustakas will miss his third straight game since fracturing his right ring finger, and even though the Brewers are optimistic about his chances of avoiding an extended absence, he'll likely require a trip to the injured list if he doesn't show improvement soon. Hernan Perez will once again start at second base and bat sixth.
