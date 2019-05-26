Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Posts 13th home run

Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-2 loss to the Phillies on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has continued to display a ton of power this season. He has seven extra-base hits, including four home runs in the last 11 games. Moustakas has 13 doubles and 13 home runs, giving him a .549 slugging percentage despite just a .266 average. For more symmetry Moustakas also has 32 RBI and 32 runs with three stolen bases in 184 at-bats this season.