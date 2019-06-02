Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Remains out of Sunday's lineup
Moustakas (hand) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Pirates.
Moustakas exited Saturday's game with a right hand bruise after being hit by a pitch, but he did receive good news when post-game X-rays came back negative. Nonetheless, the Brewers will play it safe and hold him out of the lineup with a scheduled off day to follow Monday. Hernan Perez receives the start at third base and will bat sixth in the series finale.
More News
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: X-rays negative after HBP•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Leaves after HBP•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Homers twice in win over Pirates•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Ejected in Sunday's contest•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Blasts 13th home run•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Records three hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...