Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Remains out of Sunday's lineup

Moustakas (hand) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Pirates.

Moustakas exited Saturday's game with a right hand bruise after being hit by a pitch, but he did receive good news when post-game X-rays came back negative. Nonetheless, the Brewers will play it safe and hold him out of the lineup with a scheduled off day to follow Monday. Hernan Perez receives the start at third base and will bat sixth in the series finale.