Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Steals third bag of 2019
Moustakas went 1-for-5 with a run and stolen base in a 4-3 loss to the Braves on Saturday.
This was the veteran infielder's first swiped bag since May 6. He only has three steals this season, but for a guy who isn't known for speed who also has 11 home runs, that's not bad at all. Moustakas also doesn't have any caught stealings. He is hitting .262 with 23 extra-base hits, 29 RBI and 27 runs in 164 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...