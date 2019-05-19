Moustakas went 1-for-5 with a run and stolen base in a 4-3 loss to the Braves on Saturday.

This was the veteran infielder's first swiped bag since May 6. He only has three steals this season, but for a guy who isn't known for speed who also has 11 home runs, that's not bad at all. Moustakas also doesn't have any caught stealings. He is hitting .262 with 23 extra-base hits, 29 RBI and 27 runs in 164 at-bats.