Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Unlikely to play Tuesday

X-rays on Moustakas' left wrist came back negative, though he's unlikely to play Tuesday against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Moustakas took a grounder off his wrist in the field during Monday night's matchup, though he appears to have avoided a significant injury. Even so, the Brewers are expected to hold him out of Tuesday's matchup as a precaution.

