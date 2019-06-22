Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Walks thrice, homers in loss
Moustakas went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and three walks Friday in the Brewers' 11-7 loss to the Reds.
After sitting Wednesday against the Padres with a left hand contusion, Moustakas went hitless in his return to the lineup Thursday for the series opener with Cincinnati. He was back at peak form a day later, however, with the solo shot offering reassurance to fantasy managers who feared the hand injury might sap his power. He'll be in the lineup again Saturday, batting third while manning second base.
