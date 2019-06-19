Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Will not be in Wednesday's lineup

Moustakas, who exited Tuesday's game against the Padres with a left hand contusion, will not be in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, Sophia Minnaert of FSN Wisconsin reports.

While Moustakas will be held out at least one day as a result of being hit by a pitch Tuesday, X-rays taken on his hand came back negative, so there is reason to believe he will be back on the field in short order. Barring a roster move, Travis Shaw will likely man the hot corner for the Brewers on Wednesday.