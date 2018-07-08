Brewers' Mike Zagurski: DFA'd by Brewers
Zagurski was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Sunday.
Predictably, Zagurski struggled in two appearances since having his contract purchased June 28, and allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks for an unsightly 63.00 ERA. The 35-year-old left-hander could return to Triple-A Colorado Springs if he clears waivers, but he seems unlikely to garner another look from the Brewers given his performance this season and sub-par major-league track record..
