Zagurski has agreed to a minor-league deal with Milwaukee, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

Zagurski has bounced around throughout his career, spending time with four other teams before signing with the Brewers. He last saw an opportunity to pitch in the major leagues back in 2013, tossing just 6.1 innings and accruing a 17.05 ERA. Zagurski will look to find his niche in Milwaukee, though he'll likely start the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs.