Zagurski had his contract selected by the Brewers and was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Zagurski signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers in December and posted a 3.90 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with a 48:12 K:BB over 30 innings with the Sky Sox. The 35-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2013, and has a career 7.05 ERA and 1.74 WHIP across 75.1 innings, covering parts of five major-league seasons. The veteran left-hander should serve a low-leverage role out of Milwaukee's bullpen, and seems likely to have a relatively short stay with the club.