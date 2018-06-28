Brewers' Mike Zagurski: Joins big-league club
Zagurski had his contract selected by the Brewers and was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.
Zagurski signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers in December and posted a 3.90 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with a 48:12 K:BB over 30 innings with the Sky Sox. The 35-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2013, and has a career 7.05 ERA and 1.74 WHIP across 75.1 innings, covering parts of five major-league seasons. The veteran left-hander should serve a low-leverage role out of Milwaukee's bullpen, and seems likely to have a relatively short stay with the club.
