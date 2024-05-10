White was acquired by Milwaukee on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.

White has been traded twice in the past 20 days, first moving to San Francisco from the Blue Jays before heading to Milwaukee on Friday. He's pitched 15.1 big-league innings in 2024, owning a 7.63 ERA and a 7:9 K:BB ratio. Although White hasn't shown much to be excited about since posting a 3.66 ERA over 46.2 innings in 2021, the Brewers have a strong track record developing pitchers and Milwaukee is dealing with plenty of injured arms at the moment.