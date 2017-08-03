Harrison went 8-for-15 (.533) with three home runs and two doubles over his last three games with High-A Carolina.

Yes, the sample size covers only three games, but it raised Harrison's OPS at the High-A level from .730 to .868 and was the latest power surge in what has been a breakout season for the soon-to-be 22-year-old. Harrison is now up to 19 home runs and 19 doubles -- not to mention 18 steals in 21 attempts -- in 93 total games this season with Carolina and previously Low-A Wisconsin.