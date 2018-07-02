Orf was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday.

Orf will provide extra depth in the middle of the Brewers' infield, especially at second base with Jonathan Villar currently atop the club's depth chart. Over 73 games with the Sky Sox this year, he slashed .309/.416/.468 with six home runs, 39 RBI and 20 stolen bases. In a corresponding move, Milwaukee optioned Aaron Wilkerson to the minors and shifted Nick Franklin to the 60-day DL (quadriceps).

