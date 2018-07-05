Orf went 1-for-3 with a homer in Wednesday's victory against the Twins.

The homer, a seventh-inning shot off Jose Berrios, was Orf's first major-league homer and first major-league hit. The 28-year-old rookie had a .309/.416/.468 line for Triple-A Colorado Springs prior to his call-up and could be given a few opportunities to claim more playing time, especially at second base with starter Jonathan Villar having an unremarkable season at the plate.

