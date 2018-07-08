Brewers' Nate Orf: Returns to majors
Orf was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Orf was sent back to Colorado Springs on Saturday but makes a quick return to the Brewers with the team sending Ryan Braun (back) and Manny Pina (biceps) to the disabled list among numerous roster moves. The 28-year-old went 1-for-9 with a home run and stolen base during his first stint in the majors, and should once again serve as a reserve infielder for Milwaukee.
