Brewers' Nate Orf: Sent back down to Colorado Springs
Orf was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.
Orf played in four games for the Brewers during his first cup of coffee in the big leagues, during which he went 1-for-9 with a solo home run and one stolen base. Look for him to return to the fold later on this summer, especially if he continues to swing the bat well at the Triple-A level.
