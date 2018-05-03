Orf is 31-for-83 (.373) with 17 RBI, seven steals and an 11:15 BB:K through 24 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs this season.

Orf's batting average certainly catches the eye, but he has done the bulk of his damage in Colorado (1.112 OPS over 13 games) and has been rather pedestrian on the road (.724 OPS). Orf is still hitting .294 with a .400 OBP on the road, though -- right around the .292 batting average and .388 OBP he owns for his career -- so getting on base is not much of an issue regardless of surroundings. These numbers would scream "call him up!" for a second baseman in his lower 20s, but Orf turned 28 in February, so he has essentially advanced past the prospect stage of his career. The Brewers are getting very little from the second base position offensively, however, and the sizzling Orf has at least put himself in the conversation should the team decide to give another player or two a shot at the spot.