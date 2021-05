Kirby made his first appearance since September of 2018 on Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Kirby's professional tenure has been hampered by health issues, but he has put those behind him for the time being and is back on the bump. Kirby throws left-handed and was selected 40th overall in the 2015 draft, so although he is no longer regarded as a promising prospect, his talents could get him to the big leagues down the road if he can avoid another injury.