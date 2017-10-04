Play

Brewers' Nathan Kirby: Pitching in game situations

Kirby (elbow) has resumed pitching in instructional league games, according to Josh Norris of Baseball America.

Kirby has not played in a full-season minor-league game since 2015 due to a number of elbow issues, but he has completed his recovery and is back up on the mound. Barring any setbacks this offseason, expect him to be good to go when spring training kicks off next year.

