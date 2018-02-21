Brewers' Nathan Kirby: Pitching without restriction
Kirby is pitching without restriction this spring, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Elbow issues have prevented Kirby from appearing in an official game since August of 2015, but it appears that run will come to an end when the minor league season kicks off in April. Kirby has some pedigree having been a competitive-balance round pick in 2015, but he will have to re-establish himself as a prospect following his layoff.
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...