Brewers' Nathan Kirby: Pitching without restriction

Kirby is pitching without restriction this spring, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Elbow issues have prevented Kirby from appearing in an official game since August of 2015, but it appears that run will come to an end when the minor league season kicks off in April. Kirby has some pedigree having been a competitive-balance round pick in 2015, but he will have to re-establish himself as a prospect following his layoff.