Brewers' Nathan Kirby: Undergoes thoracic outlet surgery
Kirby underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in late April, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Injuries have wrecked Kirby's career so far, as he'd previously undergone Tommy John surgery and surgery for ulnar neuritis. The 25-year-old has thrown just 83.2 professional innings. He's not expected to get back on the mound until late July at the earliest.
