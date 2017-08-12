Brewers' Neil Walker: Being traded to Milwaukee

The Brewers agreed to a trade to acquire Walker from the Mets on Saturday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

The full details of the deal have yet to be released, but Walker fills an area of need for the struggling Brewers. Walker missed over a month earlier this season due to a hamstring injury, but he's shown to be healthy since returning and has rounded back into form over the last week with a .412/.444/.588 slash line with a home run in his last five games after a slow start. He represents a significant offensive upgrade over Eric Sogard and Jonathon Villar, who have both struggled mightily after getting off to strong starts earlier this season.